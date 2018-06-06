Festivals are all about Ann Arbor

There are all kinds of festivals and events kicking off this weekend in Ann Arbor and Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer at AllAboutAnnArbor.com is back in the studio with all the details.

First up, Main Street is closing down for the Mayor's Green Fair, where you can learn about what's being done to keep the city green. The street will be lined up with projects and booths and, of course, the mayor will be there as well. This is a free event the takes place from 6 pm to 9pm.

You can also check out the Ann Arbor summer festival called "Top of the Park" which is the official kick off of summer. This is a month-long event that will be running six days a week starting at 5pm. There will be free music, kids activities, dance lessons it's one of the biggest events of the summer.

There is also an ethnic festival going on called the Ya'ssoo Greek Festival, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church which is a beloved Ann Arbor Tradition. They will have live music, including a performance by the band, Enigma. There will also be delicious authentic Greek food and it's all about celebrating the Greek culture.

To learn more about these festivals and all that's going on this weekend, check out Meredith's articles at AllAboutAnnArbor.com