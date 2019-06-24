Fill summer with weekly free concerts by Ann Arbor Civic Band

ANN ARBOR - Looking to fill your summer with music? The Ann Arbor Civic Band will have concerts each Wednesday until the end of July at the West Park Band Shell.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. every Wednesday for the next six weeks. All of the concerts are free and revolve around themes from pop icons to American celebrations.

Listen to instrumentalists show their skills and demonstrate the power of their various instruments as they play tunes dedicated to American armed forces, childhood tunes to melt your heart, and popular favorites from "Beauty and the Beast", "Westside Story" and many more.

Concerts are scheduled for the following dates:

June 19 - On the March

June 26 - Around the Band

July 3 - American Celebration

July 10 - Children’s Concert

July 17 - Let’s Fall in Love

July 24 - Pop Icons

For the Children’s Concert on July 10, visitors are encouraged to bring their teddy bears and other stuffed friends for the annual Teddy Bear Picnic Parade.

The Ann Arbor Civic Band plays at the West Park Band Shell every Wednesday evening from mid-June to the end of July. Photo | Ann Arbor Civic Band Facebook page.

A nonprofit organization that relies on donations and membership dues, the Ann Arbor Civic Band, is conducted by Bill Gourley and hosts 65 to 75 musicians for each concert.

For those who need mobility assistance to reach the West Park Band Shell, golf cart shuttles are available thanks to West Park and will pick up patrons on Seventh Street.

More About the Ann Arbor Civic Band:

The Ann Arbor Civic Band, founded in 1935 as an extension of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, is in the 84th year of providing residents of Ann Arbor with a wonderful musical experience over the summer.

For more information about the AACB, visit its website.

The West Park Band Shell is located in West Park at 215 Chapin St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.