Find furry family members at Kittenpalooza on Oct. 5 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -

Looking for a feline friend to keep you company this winter? Go to Kittenlpaooza at the Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center on Oct. 5. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., kittens needing their fur-ever homes from the Humane Society of Huron Valley will available for adoption.

It costs $7 per hour ($4 for a half hour) to stay at Tiny Lions Center, but should you adopt a kitten, that money will be taken out of the cost of adoption, which is $130 for cats under 5 months old.

Please note that TLC is small, so preference will be given to those seriously looking for a feline family member.

Can’t make it to Tiny Lions for the event? No problem. TLC is open six days a week starting Tuesday at 10 a.m until 7 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, TLC is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your laptop, get a warm drink and cuddle up with a cute cat.

TLC also holds regular events like Family Mew-vie Night, Yoga with Cats and Coloring with Cats.

TLC is a nonprofit run by the Humane Society of Huron Valley and is powered by volunteers. If you’re not sure that you can commit to adopting, volunteer at TLC and help take care of the cats who call TLC home or donate so the HSHV can continue providing quality care to its animals who need a bit of love and luck.

Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center is at 5245 Jackson Rd, Suite A1, right next to the Biggby. Parking in the building lot is free.

