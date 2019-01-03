Finding your fur-ever friend at Puppies and Pints

ANN ARBOR - Puppies, beer and the chance to make a fur-ever friend -- what more could you ask for? On Jan. 10 the

Hyatt Place Ann Arbor Lounge will host Puppies and Pints.There you will get a chance to try out the latest brews from Wolverine State Brewing Co. before they hit the shelves, have some play time with the sweetest pups from The Devoted Barn and maybe even adopt one, while relaxing in the luxurious Hyatt Place Lounge.

Photo by: Kristine Adams

The event runs from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. and the ticket price is $35 . Your ticket purchase includes atasting flight, a complimentary pint, appetizers, a tour of the hotel, parting gifts and, of course, all the puppy love you can get. All ticket proceeds benefit The Devoted Barn of Newport, Michigan.

Photo by: Kristine Adams

For more information and tickets, you can visit the Eventbrite page by clicking here.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.