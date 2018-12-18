Ann Arbor's new all-in-one fitness studio SPENGA

ANN ARBOR - Tired of paying several different memberships to cross-train to get the most out of your fitness regime? Don’t you just wish you could go to one place that had it all? Then look no further than Ann Arbor’s latest addition, SPENGA. Not to be confused with Splenda, the artificial sweetener, SPENGA is the newest fitness studio to land in Ann Arbor that combines spin, HIIT strength training and yoga. The 60-minute workout is designed to improve your endurance, strength and flexibility.

No matter what your fitness level may be every workout is adaptable and can be modified to your needs. There are several options to choose from when trying to find the best place but, in the words of co-founders Amy King and Heather Ruff, SPENGA’s all-in-one format is “fitness uncomplicated” and helps members achieve their fittest selves without having to go to three different places.

So, what is this all about? Are you taking one class at a time? Does this place offer individual classes? No, not really. To explain how the system works let’s dig a bit deeper into the format of SPENGA.

SPENGA - Spin Class with DJ inspired music

Each of in the workouts has its own motto and runs 20 minutes per segment. First stop is the spin class where the motto is “ride like you stole it.” Coupled with DJ inspired music designed for a low-impact workout, plus the Spin Power Training System to track your progress and maximize your calorie burn, this spin class will get your heart rate moving.

SPENGA - HIIT Strength Training Pods

Second stop on this journey is the HIIT Strength Training. Entering into this segment you will choose a pod and settle into a hard-hitting workout where the motto is “no one ever drowned in sweat.” The circuit-style HIIT training will push your muscles toward exhaustion, and with instructors who are constantly growing with the latest trends, no two workouts will ever be the same.

SPENGA Yoga

The final leg of the venture will be to “leave it all on the mat” during the restorative yoga session. A combination of static, flowing, and repetitive movements will build strength and increase body awareness to improve alignment, posture, and joint stability.

SPENGA is located at 859 West Eisenhower Parkway Ann Arbor, MI 48103 and is the company's only open location in Michigan. However they are in development to open a second location in Detroit.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.