Hear experts break down menopause myths at MOVE Wellness in Ann Arbor May 14

ANN ARBOR - On May 14, MOVE Wellness and IHA will be co-hosting a free event focused on having an open conversation about menopause from a health and fitness perspective as part of a new women's health series.

According to Ann Arbor-based obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. G. Bridget Long, just the word menopause can "spark dread in women." Long will be speaking at the event, along with co-founder, President and CEO of MOVE Wellness Studios Fitness & Wellness, Elaine Economou.

Enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres starting at 6 p.m. The presentation will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Elaine Economou (far right) leads an exercise with clients (Credit: MOVE Wellness)

In a recent blog post, Economou interviewed Long and posed some commonly asked questions about menopause.

When asked how she approaches the topic with her patients, Long responded:

"I try to explain to them that menopause is simply a life phase – much like puberty. It can be miserable, or it can be empowering if you embrace it and take control of it. Menopause is a time in life, perhaps more than any other, when you 'reap what you sow.' If you prioritize a healthy lifestyle, the benefits are significant. If you don’t, the problems can be exponential."

In the interview, Economou also asked about how menopause can affect a woman's relationship with her partner.

"Relationships, particularly with a partner during menopause, require a lot of communication. It’s challenging, and I find that women often just give up," Long said. "I feel that having the opportunity for open communication with their physician and realizing there are options to ease this transition can be life-changing. Intimacy is important and can make for a happier life, but I always tell my patients that they can define that intimacy with their partner. And it’s not the same for everyone."

Interested in learning more? Read the full interview here.

To register for the event, click here.

