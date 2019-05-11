Five date ideas in Ann Arbor to try this spring

ANN ARBOR, Mich - With spring finally in Michigan (sort of), it’s time to finally ask out that person you’ve been thinking about all winter.

Here are five fun and cheap spring date ideas to try out with your latest Tinder match or Hinge hottie.

Lunch dates

Talk over tacos, smile over sandwiches or prattle on over pasta at one of the many Ann Arbor eateries downtown or around the city. Ann Arborites are busy and busy people don’t have a lot of time for dates. Meet up for a quick bite and try out the rotating lunch specials at most of Ann Arbor’s restaurants.

Read: Great lunch places to refuel that won't break the bank in Ann Arbor

Ride on the Huron River

Despite the unusually chilly weather, the Huron River is a fun and easy outdoor date in Ann Arbor. Rent a canoe or kayak at one of the many liveries and explore the Huron River for a few hours. Alternatively, celebrate the waterway during Huron River Day on May 19 with live music, demonstrations and food trucks.

Bowling

If you’re in need of a backup plan due to poor weather, bowl for a few hours at one of Ann Arbor bowling lanes. With fun options like Bel-Mark Lanes and Revel and Roll, it’s easy to forget that your date might have been ruined by unpredictable Michigan weather. Clown around in your bowling shoes and see who can get more strikes.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Pinball Pete’s

Remake those 80's and 90's romcoms by taking your date to Pinball Pete’s with a cup full of quarters. Impress with your pinball skills while shyly demonstrating your competitive side by winning round after round of Skee-Ball and air hockey (for the sake of your date, let them win a round or two).

Kelsey Museum of Archaeology

Show off your archaeological and historical knowledge with this indoor date. On top of its regular exhibitions, the Kelsey Museum also hosts special exhibitions like its Ancient Color exhibit (running until July 28), as well as regular curated tours. Learn cool stuff and get a glimpse into the past for free.



The Kelsey Museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.