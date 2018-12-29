Five free Gifts of Art concerts at Ann Arbor's University Hospital in January

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Each month, the Gifts of Art program at the University of Michigan University Hospital offers free concerts for those who need some smiles. January will be chock-full of five fantastic concerts ranging from Armenian compositions and classy quintets to Americana ukulele music.

All Gifts of Art concerts take place in the main lobby of University Hospital from noon to 1 p.m. and are completely free for anyone wanting to participate or watch or who are just passing through the lobby.

On Jan. 3, 2019, Detroit native Gerald Ross will present the first Gifts of Art concert. With his upbeat Americana ukulele music, Ross will show audiences the versatility of the ukulele and steel guitar. He has appeared on “A Prairie Home Companion” and at festivals around the U.S. and the world.

The Rob Crozier Jazz Ensemble - Rob Crozier, Keaton Royer, Aron Kaufman, Rafael Statin, and Rob Avsharian. Photo credit | robcroziermusic.com

The Rob Crozier Trio, led by Rob Crozier with Keaton Royer on piano and Rob Avsharian on drums, will play swanky jazz tunes on Jan. 10, 2019. Known for their electric performances at festivals, the trio will play a variety of tunes, as well as originals from Crozier’s “Ocean Blue” album.

The following week, on Jan. 17, 2019, the Grosse Ile Quintet will perform a set in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The quintet is comprised of Carole Scott on flute; Nancy Gruits on oboe; Lisa Dills on clarinet; Dianne Newberry on the French horn; and Heather Hartwick-Gladden playing the bassoon.

On Jan. 24, 2019, the Karapetyan-Suarez Duo will play classical compositions by 19th and 20th-century Armenian composers. Comprised of Armenian-born violinist Dr. Henrik Karapetyan and soloist Xavier Suarez, the Karapetyan-Suarez Duo has been performing since 2010.

Ballario will perform at University Hospital on Jan. 31. Photo credit | camilaballario.com

Last but not least, on Jan. 31, 2019, University of Michigan alumni Camila Ballario has a diverse catalog of melodies to perform for audiences. With a unique style reminiscent of Norah Jones and Patty Griffin, Ballario has performed all around Michigan and Ann Arbor.



Many of the Gifts of Art events are streamed on the Gifts of Art Facebook page.



Sponsored by the Friends of Michigan Medicine, as well as individual donations, grants and art sales, the Gifts of Art program brings art and music to Michigan Medicine.



The main lobby of the U-M Hospital is located at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.



