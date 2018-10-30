Five shows to see at The Ark in November

November is a strong month for The Ark, and boiling down the best acts is no easy task.

Here's a sampling of some of the great performances coming next month that will suit a variety of musical tastes.

The Quebe Sisters

Nov. 1, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20



Sisters Hulda, Sophia and Grace Quebe (rhymes with maybe) from outside Forth Worth, Texas, decided that fiddling was their calling when they attended their first local fiddle competition at ages 7, 10 and 12 in 1998. The Americana trio has headlined their own shows and shared stages with music legends Willie Nelson, Connie Smith and George Strait. Between their playing and their on-point harmonies, the sisters win standing ovations at nearly every show, so get ready Ann Arbor.

To learn more, visit quebesisters.com.

Dustbowl Revival

Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

The Venice, California-based collective has been referred to by LA Weekly as the "best live band in LA." Blending gospel, swamp blues, old-school bluegrass and the hot swing of the 1930s, the American roots orchestra boldly combines the many sounds of traditional American music. With eight full-time members, instrumentation includes fiddle, trombone, banjo, tuba, pedal steel, a bass made from a canoe oar and more.

To learn more, visit www.dustbowlrevival.com.

The War and Treaty

Nov. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Presented by ann arbor's 107one, two nights of performances will feature special guest Courtney Marie Andrews.

Husband-and-wife duo Michael and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty are best known for their swampy Southern soul. Some of you may remember when they rocked Hill Auditorium at the 41st annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival in January.

The Trotters have vastly different backgrounds. While serving in Iraq, Michael found his voice and once his officers noticed, they pulled him from battle and tasked him to write and perform songs for fallen soldiers. Tanya had been a singer from a young age, and when the two met, they combined their passion for music and began performing. Through their songwriting and voracious energy on the stage, The War and Treaty hopes their music brings healing.

To learn more, visit www.thewarandtreaty.com and www.courtneymarieandrews.com.

The Keller Williams Duo

Nov. 10, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35

Throughout his prolific career, Keller Williams has garnered a cult following and released 23 albums. He will be coming to The Ark with Danton Boller on acoustic bass for a high-energy night. Williams, known for his unpredictable live shows, has toured with Umphrey's McGee, The String Cheese Incident and Yonder Mountain String Band, among others. He will be performing tracks off his newly released instrumental album SANS.



"Usually, I play places without seats," Williams said in a statement. "My looping show comes in handy at those establishments. Occasionally, I'm allowed to play really nice places with actual places to sit. It's these types of places that I feel acoustic music is truly what the rooms were intended for."

To learn more, visit kellerwilliams.net.

Joe Henry

Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

With a career spanning more than 25 years, singer-songwriter Joe Henry is celebrated for his intense storytelling and draws influence from blues, jazz and rock. He is a three-time Grammy Award-winning producer, who has made records for Elvis Costello, Hugh Laurie, Bonnie Raitt and more. His Michigan tour features works from his new and political 14th solo album, "Thrum."

Cleveland native singer-songwriter Clarence Bucaro will be opening for Henry.

To learn more, visit www.joehenrylovesyoumadly.com and www.clarencebucaro.com.

See The Ark's full November show list.

