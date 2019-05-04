Five ways to hang out in the University of Michigan Museum of Art in Ann Arbor this month

Nydia, the Blind Flower Girl of Pompeii is located in the Museum Apse. Since 1862, she has been a highlight of the museum (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Along with its permanent exhibitions and exciting special exhibitions, the University of Michigan Museum of Art offers free events each month.

Although there will not be any new, special exhibits in May, there is still plenty going on at the UMMA to keep you busy and entertained.

Here are just a few:

Wednesday - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Helmut Stern Auditorium

Author Mary Gabriel will read from her latest book, “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler: Five Painters and the Movement that Changed Modern Art.” Following the reading, Gabriel will be joined by Christina Olsen, director of the UMMA for a conversation about how these artists have left their mark.

May 11 - 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. - Museum Apse

In reflection of the UMMA exhibit the Six Senses of Buddhism, a Chanoyu (Japanese tea ceremony) is planned for attendees. Practitioners from the Urasenke Konnichian tea school will bring attention to the spiritual and specific aspects of tea ceremonies, including the choreography of flower arrangement, calligraphy and the sounds, sights and smells of the tea being prepared.

May 18 - 3 to 4 p.m. - Whole Museum

Detroit-based composer and trumpeter Neal Anderson will bring his playful improvised sounds to the UMMA. Hammonds is a member of Rhyta Musik, the Ann Arbor Symphony and the National Arb Orchestra and released his own debut album, "Parallel Fifths".

May 19 - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - A. Alfred Taubman Gallery

Explaining the messages and content of the new UMMA exhibit, The World to Come: Art in the Age of the Anthropocene, UMMA Assistant Curator of Photography Jennifer Friess will speak with Lilly Fink Shapiro, program manager of the U-M Sustainable Food Systems Initiative, and Michigan Farmer of the Year Jerry Ann Hebron of Detroit's Oakland Avenue Farm.

The program is free, like all UMMA programs but registration is required.



The second part of this discussion series, "Feed Lots and our Industrialized Food System," takes place July 14.

June 1 - 3 to 4 p.m. - Whole Museum

Guitarist Andrew Brown will fill the UMMA with his Jazz Manouche and Hot Swing sound inspired by guitarist Django Reinhardt. Brown has traveled all over the United States, from the Ann Arbor Folk Festival to Cervantes Ballroom. He has played with Appleseed Collective, an eclectic Americana group, as well as Third Coast Gypsy Jazz, Smoking Dandies and his own musical project, Djangophonique.

To see more about current exhibitions at the UMMA including The World to Come: Art in the Age of the Anthropocene and the Six Senses of Buddhism, visit the UMMA website.

Even though the UMMA is free and open to the public, please remember to make a donation so as to support the arts. While the building is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., visit the UMMA galleries between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The UMMA is located at 525 S. State St.

