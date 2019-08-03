Flicks on Bricks offers free outdoor movie in downtown Ann Arbor on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Grab your family, a lawn chair and some snacks for the Flicks on Bricks showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Wednesday in downtown Ann Arbor.

Coinciding with the monthly Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck rallies on the first Wednesday of every month, Flicks on Bricks is a summer outdoor movie series that offers the Ann Arbor community the chance to watch classic and contemporary movies for free.

Projected onto a massive screen on Detroit Street. in the Kerrytown District, Flicks on Bricks shuts down the area so that moviegoers can watch some favorite films uninterrupted. All films begin at sundown.

This Wednesday evening, watch high schooler Ferris Bueller (Matthew Brodrick) outwit principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) as he plays hooky while traveling around Chicago in a borrowed Ferrari.

The next Flicks on Bricks movie will be “A Star is Born” on Sept. 4.

Flicks on Bricks is organized by Exchange Capital Management and The Michigan Theater's Cinetopia Film Festival.

