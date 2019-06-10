Food Gatherers' Grillin' 2019 brings crowds to Washtenaw Farm Council grounds in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - The 30th annual Food Gatherers' Grillin' 2019 brought out droves of community members to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on June 9. Families, friends and foodies made their way to the annual outdoor fundraiser to bid on almost 90 items during a silent auction, enter raffles and sample dishes donated by local eateries.

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

With food options for all diets, including the spicy Food Gatherers Carrot Dog, crowds were encouraged to try a little bit of everything from tofu sausages and various types of paella to craft beer and brownies.

Headlining band George Bedard and the Kingpins have performed at the annual Grillin' fundraiser for many years. Leading up to their performance, Abigail Stauffer, Amy Petty and Hullabaloo took to the stage to get attendees to dance and digest.

Hullabaloo takes the stage at Food Gatherers Grillin' 2019. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

This year, silent auction items came from community partners, restaurants, businesses, gold clubs and artists. Items included in the silent auction varied from wine tastings, golf packages and framed art to catered lunches, a basketball signed by Coach John Beilein and a custom Zingerman's Deli Pickle Bike.

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

Despite dreary weather, Food Gatherers Grillin' 2019 brought out a big crowd and managed to raise funds for its mission to feed the 50,000 people of Washtenaw County experiencing hunger. The organization has 7,500 volunteers who dedicate over 70,000 hours of time to help with its outreach programs like the Food Gatherers' Neighborhood Grocery Initiative and the Summer Food Service Program.

Each ticket bought for Grillin' 2019 provided 150 meals, helping Food Gatherers to provide an average of 14,500 meals per day throughout the rest of the year.

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute more than 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call (734) 761-2796.

