Food Gatherers launches 2019-2020 Healthy School Pantry Program in Ann Arbor area

ANN ARBOR - With the start of the new school year, Food Gatherers has launched its 2019-2020 Healthy School Pantry Program in select Washtenaw County schools.

The food bank and food rescue program is expanding its program from 16 to 17 schools and will be serving families in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Whitmore Lake.

Participating schools distribute boxes of fresh produce and other grocery items provided by Food Gatherers to children and their families. Recipe cards are also included in each box.

"The Healthy School Pantry Program is a great way for Food Gatherers to reach children and families that might not access our network’s resources otherwise," Eileen Spring, Food Gatherers president and CEO, said in a statement. "Families feel more comfortable getting food at schools, and it’s convenient for parents who are already there to pick up their kids. Our goal is to increase the access that families have to fresh fruits and vegetables, and to encourage children to try new foods!"

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The following schools are participating in the 2019-2020 Healthy School Pantry Program:

Achieving Career & College Education (A.C.C.E)

Beatty Early Learning Center

Bishop Elementary

Brick Elementary

Chapelle Business Center (The Collaborative Ypsilanti YMCA & Willow Run Acres)

Erickson Elementary

Estabrook Elementary

Ford Early Learning

Global Tech Academy

Holmes Elementary

Lincoln Middle School

Mitchell Elementary (open to Carpenter, Pittsfield and Scarlett school families)

Pathways To Success Academic Campus

Perry Early Learning Center

Whitmore Lake Early Childhood & Elementary School

Ypsilanti Community High School

Ypsilanti International Elementary School (YIES)

The Healthy School Pantry Program is funded by grants from local organizations and individuals, including:

The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor

Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation

Ann Arbor Thrift Shop

J.F. Ervin Foundation

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute more than 6.5 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.