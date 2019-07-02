Food Gatherers launches its 2019 Summer Food Service Program

ANN ARBOR - Food Gatherers has kicked off its 2019 Summer Food Service Program serving 32 sites across Washtenaw County through Aug. 23.

In Washtenaw County, food insecurity for children spikes during the summer months when school is out. According to Food Gatherers, "8,050 children are food-insecure, meaning they do not have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food, and more than 27% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program."

Many schools serve both breakfast and lunch, and once school is out, families lose access to that resource. The Summer Food Service Program sites throughout the county operate to bridge the meal gap for these children.

This year's Summer Food Service Program, which got underway June 17, is funded by Toyota in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education. New this year, United Way of Washtenaw County is funding a Food Gatherers pilot mobile summer food program.

Children age 18 years and under, or young adults up to 26 who are enrolled in a local public or state recognized educational program, will receive free meals at the following sites:

Ann Arbor

Avalon Housing: 31 Carrot Way (Open site)

Through Aug. 15

Monday-Thursday: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Avalon Housing: Pauline Community Center at 1500 Pauline Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 15

Monday-Thursday: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CAN - Arrowwood Cooperative at 2566 Arrowwood Tr. (Open site)

Through Aug. 1

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m.



CAN - Bryant Community Center at 3 W. Eden Court (Closed site)

Through Aug. 1

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, noon to 12:45 p.m.; dinner, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CAN - Green Baxter Court at 1737 Green Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 1

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, noon to 12:45 p.m.; dinner, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CAN - Hikone at 2724 Hikone Drive (Open site)

Through Aug. 1

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, noon to 12:45 p.m.; dinner, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Orchard Grove at 2835 S. Wagner Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: lunch, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; snack, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Peace Neighborhood Center at 1111 North Maple Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 22

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.; snack, 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pine Lake Village Co-Op at 2680 Adrienne Drive (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pittsfield Elementary at 2543 Pittsfield Blvd. (Open site)

Through Aug. 15

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

West Arbor/PNC at 717 N. Maple Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 9

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: Closed sites may have restrictions. Dates and times subject to change. All sites are closed July 4.

Ypsilanti

Bottles-N-Backpacks at 111 S. Wallace (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CAN - Brick Elementary at 8970 Whittaker Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 1

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; dinner, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Christian Love Ballin’ in the Park at 1305 Stamford, Superior Charter Township (Open site)

Through July 24

Wednesday: dinner, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

First Fine Arts at 6420 Textile Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m.

Global Tech Academy at 1715 E. Forest Avenue (Open site)

Through Aug. 2

Monday-Friday: breakfast, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m.

Grace Fellowship Church/Sugarbrook Park at 1301 S. Harris Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 15

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m.

Hollow Creek at 118 S. Grove Street (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: lunch, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; snack, 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Lakeview Estates at 9910 Geraldine Street (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: lunch, 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School at 8744 Whittaker Road (Open site)

Through July 25

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to noon

Parkridge Community Center at 591 Armstrong Drive (Open site)

Through Aug. 16

Monday-Friday: breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m.

Sauk Trail Pointe at 928 W. Michigan Avenue (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: lunch, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; snack, 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Schooner Cove at 5050 Schooner Cove Blvd. (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: lunch, 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; snack, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

St. John the Baptist - VBS at 411 Florence Street (Open site)

July 8 through Aug. 8

Monday-Thursday: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Superior Township Community Park/Summer Playground at 1305 Stamford (Open site)

Through Aug. 15

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m.

Sycamore Meadows at 1273 Stamford Court (Open site)

Through Aug. 23

Monday-Friday: lunch, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; snack, 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

West Willow Neighborhood Association at 2057 Tyler Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 15

Monday-Thursday: breakfast, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m.

Ypsilanti District Library at 229 W. Michigan Avenue (Open site)

Through Aug. 9

Monday-Friday: lunch, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ypsilanti District Library at 5577 Whittaker Road (Open site)

Through Aug. 9

Monday-Friday: lunch, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Note: Closed sites may have restrictions. Dates and times subject to change. All sites are closed July 4.

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.foodgatherers.org/summerfood.



About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger and eliminate its root causes in Washtenaw County. As the food rescue and food bank program for the county, we distribute 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 non-profit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs, or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call (734) 7612796.

