Detroit athletes team up for charity golf outing at U-M to benefit people with paralysis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor business owners and residents are packing their clubs and aiming to hit the green, and raise some green, with some famous local athletes Monday to benefit a good cause.

The fourth annual Power to Move Classic charity golf outing begins at 8 a.m. Monday at the University of Michigan golf course -- 500 East Stadium Blvd.

All the money raised goes toward the First Step Foundation, a nonprofit created by former University of Michigan Director of Strength and Conditioning Mike Barwis.

The nonprofit provides training scholarships to people with spinal cord injuries and neurological disorders for the recovery program Neurological Reengineering. This program helps the brain relocate, activate and control muscle fibers, which then helps people with paralysis regain mobility.

To date, the First Step Foundation has given more than $218,000 in scholarships for the program.

Check-in, a putting contest and a breakfast buffet are schedule for 8 a.m. The shotgun start is set for 10 a.m. and the lunch buffet is slated for 3 p.m.

Athletes participating include former Detroit Red Wing Patrick Eaves, current Red Wings Chris Terry and Luke Glendening, and former University of Michigan football players Mike McCray, Matt Godin, Ben Gedeon, Ryan Glasgow and Graham Glasgow, -- who is a current Detroit Lion. One athlete will play with a four-team sponsor.

For more information about the First Step Foundation, visit its website at www.barwis.com.

