All About Ann Arbor

Former Michigan Wolverine Mason Cole selected by Arizona Cardinals in NFL Draft

The 4-year starter was picked in the 3rd

By Von Lozon - Associate Producer

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

With the 97th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected former University of Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole.

Cole didn't miss a game during his four-year, 51-game career as a Wolverine. He played left tackle his freshman, sophomore and senior years, but really thrived at center his junior year. He is projected to be a guard or center in the NFL.

“I love (Cole's) toughness, his leadership,” said Steve Wilks, head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, to AZCardinals.com. “During our research and talking to a lot of guys that I know at the University of Michigan, they stood on the table for this young man. He jumps off at you on film.”

NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein had decent things to say about Cole: "Consistent center prospect with some position flex and incredible durability dating all the way back to his high school days. Cole relies on athleticism over power and will have to improve his hand usage and balance in order to match up against the talent he will see on the next level."

Here is what so others are saying about the Cardinals' new offensive lineman:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.