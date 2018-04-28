Former Michigan Wolverine Mason Cole selected by Arizona Cardinals in NFL Draft

With the 97th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected former University of Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole.

Cole didn't miss a game during his four-year, 51-game career as a Wolverine. He played left tackle his freshman, sophomore and senior years, but really thrived at center his junior year. He is projected to be a guard or center in the NFL.

“I love (Cole's) toughness, his leadership,” said Steve Wilks, head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, to AZCardinals.com. “During our research and talking to a lot of guys that I know at the University of Michigan, they stood on the table for this young man. He jumps off at you on film.”

NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein had decent things to say about Cole: "Consistent center prospect with some position flex and incredible durability dating all the way back to his high school days. Cole relies on athleticism over power and will have to improve his hand usage and balance in order to match up against the talent he will see on the next level."

Here is what so others are saying about the Cardinals' new offensive lineman:

I like Mason Cole at pick 97 to the @AZCardinals



He can flat out play. Super versatile. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 28, 2018

Mason Cole (6'4, 307) 51 career starts, 38 games at LT, 13 starts C. Mobile, athletic, good knee bend, and players square in pass protection. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) April 28, 2018

Taken by AZ in the 3rd round today, Mason Cole became just the 2nd Michigan offensive lineman drafted by the Cardinals since the 1967 inception of common draft.



The other was Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf (2nd round, 43rd overall in 1971). pic.twitter.com/dwJq9D9DB6 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) April 28, 2018

Mason Cole checks in on our list of most versatile offensive linemen for the 2018 NFL draft after logging 864 snaps at center and 2,554 snaps at left tackle in his careerhttps://t.co/KCMA7YDuTo pic.twitter.com/xNp6xeGHW1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2018

Mason Cole never even missed a practice at Michigan. — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) April 28, 2018

