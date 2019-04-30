Former U-M lecturer Gov. Whitmer is 'excited' for upcoming commencement address

ANN ARBOR - On the sidelines of Ann Arbor SPARK's Annual Meeting at Eastern Michigan University on Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told A4 that she is looking forward to delivering the spring commencement address at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

"I’m excited," said Whitmer. "After I left the legislature, I had an opportunity to teach at the Ford School. And it was the kind of boost that I needed. The students were energetic and optimistic and thoughtful and brilliant, so I credit the university with giving me the kind of shot in the arm that I needed to be optimistic about our future and run for governor."

During Saturday's address, expect to hear some words of praise from the governor about this generation of graduating students as they embark on the next phase of their lives.

"I think that this is a generation that doesn’t get enough credit," she said. "They are grounded by doing good, they are able to use technology to disseminate powerful messages, whether it’s students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas or it is climate change or LGBT rights. We’re finding that this is a generation that is going to change the world. And I’m excited about it. I’ve got two kids in this generation and I feel more optimistic than ever."

Whitmer was born in Lansing and attended Michigan State University, earning both her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees.

In March, she released a video on Twitter announcing that she will be delivering U-M's commencement address saying, "I will see you all on May 4 and I will say 'Go Blue' proudly."

I’m excited to announce that I will be delivering the commencement address at @UMich on May 4th! pic.twitter.com/qrRPiSAIfy — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 11, 2019

The spring commencement ceremony takes place on Saturday at Michigan Stadium at 10 a.m.

