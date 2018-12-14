Former University of Michigan doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison for child exploitation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A former doctor with the University of Michigan was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for child exploitation charges.

Mark Franklin Hoetzel pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to online enticement of a minor.

RELATED: Former University of Michigan doctor faces child pornography charges

According to a court document, Hoeltzel created a fake social media account and posed as a teenage boy to engage in conversations with minor girls across the county and persuaded them to produce child pornography.

READ: Police investigating after University of Michigan doctor fired for alleged sexual misconduct

Hoeltzel worked as a pediatric rheumatologist at the University of Michigan Hospital and first got into trouble in 2004 after exchanging flirtatious social media messages with an 11-year-old girl he'd examined at a U of M arthritis camp.

Authorities executed a search warrant in December 2017 at Hoelztel's residence, where an 8 gigabyte flash drive was allegedly found containing more than 200 images of child pornography.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.