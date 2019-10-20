Four eateries close to Ann Arbor to check out this fall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - There's no denying that Ann Arbor has a plethora of eatery choices, from vegan delights to delicious desserts and funky dining experiences.

But, if you insist on leaving our lovely Tree Town to explore the surrounding areas, here are four eateries to check out that are close to Ann Arbor.

Dixboro

Even though it has an Ann Arbor address, this locally owned and operated cafe is technically located in Dixboro. Offering sandwiches, pastries, coffee and breakfast items, MoonWinks has been around since 2006. Focused on celebrating community, the cafe uses beans from Hyperion in Ypsilanti for its coffee and serves bagels from Barry's Bagels.

Generally pretty quiet, MoonWinks is a good spot for those who do remote work or for a nice book club space or teatime chat with friends.

The cafe is open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MoonWinks Cafe is at 5151 Plymouth Road.

Ypsilanti

Generally a pretty busy but well-reviewed eatery, Beezy's offers an unexpected twist: Diners serve themselves and pick up their own table accoutrements when choosing a seat. The breakfast burrito and chiksilanti are coveted breakfast menu items, but eaters will have to stop by before the end of brunch at 2 p.m. On top of breakfast, Beezy's offers no-frills salads, sandwiches, soups and other lunch items.

The restaurant is open Mondays through Saturdays days from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beezy's is at 20 N. Washington Ave.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Plymouth

Walking into the kooky cafe, hidden in a house, the myriad of drink and snack choices written across the wall behind the counter might be overwhelming to some. But for those looking for locally roasted coffee, a (literally) homey place to chat and a kooky space, look no further. A hodgepodge of connected rooms, the independently run cafe started in 1993 and offers a savory crepe and sandwich menu and pastries, as well as teas and espresso-based beverages.

Nicknamed "The Bean," the coffee shop regularly offers live music events like open mic nights and small concerts, poetry nights and art events. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Plymouth Coffee Bean Co. is at 884 Penniman Ave.

Chelsea and Saline

For something a bit heartier, head over to Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Chelsea or Saline. With a passion for pit barbecue the restaurant has a menu that would make any meat eater's heart flutter. Packed with pulled pork, beef brisket, ribs and chicken, the expansive menu also offers traditional barbecue sides like mac and cheese or coleslaw, as well as burgers, fried chicken and sandwiches. Lighter items, such as salads and soups, also decorate the menu. Try the Frickles!

Smokehouse 52 BBQ is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Chelsea is at 125 S. Main St. Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Saline is at 105 W. Michigan Ave.

Looking to head out a bit farther? The much-loved Ann Arbor-based Frita Batidos now has a Detroit location!



Or, if you're a food truck person or just a pizza fanatic, be on the lookout for the Hearth & Hops truck in Plymouth, Saline and Northville.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.