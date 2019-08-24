Four fun fall activities to try this year in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It's almost time to bust out your big scarves. With the last few days of summer slowly dwindling down, fall is right around the corner. There comes a time to switch out summer festival fun for cozy fall walks and activities. Here are four of our favorite fall activities to try in and around Ann Arbor.

Apple picking and cider sipping

Cider mills are the thing to enjoy in the fall. Whether it's running through a corn maze, picking your own apples or eating three bags (don't judge) of fresh cider mill doughnuts, spending an afternoon at one of the many cider mills and orchards around Ann Arbor is a fabulous way to have fun in the fall. It's friendly for those with little ones, a good low-key date idea and a relaxing way to enjoy the natural bounty of Michigan.

Not sure of the closest mill or orchard? Read: 2019 guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates

Apple cider slushie at Dexter Cider Mill (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Take a class

Flip through the fall catalog from Ann Arbor Rec & Ed for some fun fall class. Classes range from one-day events, like a Dia De Los Muertos class where participants will make sugar skulls and learn about Day of the Dead history and activities, to multiple-day classes like a jewelry and metalworking course where participants learn about jewelry making at a professional studio. Various dance classes, art classes and cooking workshops also offer an array of skill-crafting experiences around Ann Arbor.

For the full catalog of classes and fees, visit the Ann Arbor Red & Ed website.

Tailgate

While traffic during your drive through downtown might make you a little crazy, heading over to near the Big House to tailgate with friends, family and other University of Michigan fans around Ann Arbor makes the frustration worth it. Even if you're not a diehard fan (we promise to not tell anyone), tailgating is a fun way to hang out with others and learn a bit more about the game and teams. Look out for people grilling, playing games, and showing off their Wolverines spirit. Make sure to dress in your best maize and blue!

Go on a mini-color tour

Whether it's a casual stroll through the Diag and Law Quadrangle or a hike through Gallup Park, take a walk around Ann Arbor. Capture a new side of Ann Arbor with your camera as the leaves begin to change or appreciate how the city slows down after the fun, but fast-paced, festival season. Canoeing or kayaking along the Huron in the morning or afternoon will also offer you a chance to catch a glimpse of Ann Arbor's wildlife before some of it flies away for the winter.

For a family-friendly tour, check out the various fairy doors around downtown -- you can find one at the downtown library and Nicola's Books. Maps of all the door locations can found online.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.