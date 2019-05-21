Fourth annual Michigan PEZ Convention to take place in Ann Arbor mid-June

ANN ARBOR, Mich - From June 20 to June 23, head over to the Wyndham Garden hotel for the fourth annual Michigan PEZ Convention.

For four days, explore the world of PEZ. From vintage dispensers and special seminars to learning about the history of PEZ, Michigan’s annual PEZ Convention explores the wonderful world of everyone's childhood candy dispenser.

A full agenda for each day can be found via the Michigan PEZ Convention website. Highlights include a seminar by YouTuber and PEZ lover Josh Bales, a charity auction, kid’s activities and a casino-themed after-party.

The convention runs from June 20 to June 23. Photo | Michigan PEZ Convention.

Not ready to commit to four full days of PEZ? On June 22, a free general public show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 200 families at this event will receive a free PEZ dispenser courtesy of event sponsors, Dynamic Drains and Laurie Buys.

Early birds who visit Ann Arbor the night before on June 19, can discover Ann Arbor with Pedal Saloon through the Explore Ann Arbor event.

To register for the four-day convention, visit the Michigan PEZ Convention website.

