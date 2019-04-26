'Fractured History: a solo exhibition' to make the Ann Arbor Art Center its home for May, June

ANN ARBOR - Join the Ann Arbor Art Center for "Fractured History: a solo exhibition" from May 6 to June 4.
Created by social entrepreneur, author, performing artist and Sphinx Organization founder Aaron Dworkin, "Fractured History" explores themes of music, diversity, relationships, friendships, love and separation.
The mixed-media exhibition blends musical instruments, music, visual art, digital elements, images of powerful historical figures and color to capture multisensory artistic expression.
An interdisciplinary artist and musician, Dworkin, in his artist's statement, said that his own personal history and story, as well as his experiences, have shaped his art and music throughout his journey.
Dworkin shared that he was adopted when he was two weeks old by a white Jewish couple who already had one son. At the age of 30, he met his birth parents – a white Irish Catholic mother and a black Jehovah’s Witness father who raised a daughter, Dworkin’s full biological sister.
He said this complex, multicultural and religious background heavily influences his art.
Dworkin said his current art uses these heroic figures’ images and incorporates them into musical instruments. The rest of his collection pieces together the multiracial, multidisciplinary and multicultural dimensions of his life.
“From Judaica to my love of Detroit and its history to my search for unconditional love along with my passion for games of chance and the fiction of future science, Fractured History tells the story of our society and its direction as much as it does that of my own.”
On top of his many accomplishments as a musician, mentor and entrepreneur, Dworkin has also penned a sci-fi novel, a biographical memoir, a book of poetry and a children's story.
A reception for "Fractured History" will take place on May 10 in the Ann Arbor Art Center at 6 p.m. At the reception, Dworkin will read his poem, “They Said I Wasn’t Really Black Enough.”
More about the Ann Arbor Art Center
