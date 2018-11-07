Free concerts at Ann Arbor's University of Michigan Hospital in November

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Each month free concerts are performed at the University of Michigan Hospital, courtesy of the Gifts of Art program. Held in the main lobby of the hospital, the concerts use the power of music to lift the spirits of patients, loved ones and hospital visitors.

This month, attend free concerts from noon to 1 p.m. to relieve some stress, smile with friends and enjoy the healing power of music.

On Thursday, listen to the students from U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance String Preparatory Academy perform different pieces. Ian Smith will perform Reynoldo’s “Hahn Romance"; Trinity Chen, De Falla’s “Spanish Dance”; Kathy Zheng, Bruch’s “Concerto 2”; and Eugenia Cho will perform Mendelssohn’s “Concerto.”

On Nov. 15., Ypsilanti-based artists Sam Corbin and Jason Dennie will bring their guitar and mandolin strumming to the main lobby. Folksy Corbin had released three albums and is a part of Michigan's Earthwork Music Collective.

Ingrid Racine. Credit | Gifts of Art Facebook page

On Nov. 29., the Ingrid Racine Trio will bring modern jazz to University Hospital. U-M graduate Ingrid Racine will lead her ensemble in breathing new life into older jazz tunes.

Gifts of Art brings art and music to Michigan Medicine through its programs which encourage patients to heal by creating a comfortable and colorful environment. The program is sponsored by the Friends of Michigan Medicine, individual donations, grants and art sales.

Credit | Gifts of Art Facebook page

Many of the concerts are also streamed live via the Gifts of Art Facebook page for those who cannot be at the concert.

The main lobby is on the first floor of the University Hospital at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.