Free concerts at the University of Michigan Hospital in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Now that flu season and fall allergies are here, many more of us will be spending time at the University of Michigan Hospital, either as patients or with loved ones. During a visit, take a stroll to look at the ongoing art exhibits around the hospital system. Better yet, stop by one of the free concerts sponsored by the Gifts of Art program.

Taking place in the main lobby of the University Hospital from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., concerts are held to promote healing and give the gift of music to those at the hospital.



On Oct. 18 join Ray Kamalay and His Red Hot Peppers to listen to their snappy jazz music. Like 1930s jazz artists, this band will get your toes tapping with their folksy tunes and rhythms. Kamalay will provide vocals and guitar while Phil Kelly plays the piano and Kurt Krahnke jams on the bass.

On Oct. 25 Etcetera, an Ann Arbor-based flashy octet will bring you Vintage American tunes through their style of four-part vocals. Blending harmonies and choreography, the flashy group is made up of members Anne Bauman, Dick Bauman, Bob Collins, Pam Gibb, Martha Guest, Steve Mandell, Mary Ellen Weakley, Bill Weakley and Linda Young.

The mission of the Gifts of Art is to bring art and music to Michigan Medicine. Its programs are designed to help relieve stress, inspire hope and encourage healing. It is sponsored by the Friends of Michigan Medicine, individual donations, grants and art sales.

The main lobby is on the first floor of the University Hospital at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

