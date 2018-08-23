Friends remember bystander killed in illegal drag-racing crash in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man in connection with the illegal street racing crash that resulted in the death of an innocent driver in Ypsilanti Township.

Duane Che Cochran, 25, is wanted for questioning related to his involvement and knowledge of the crash, police said.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses shows a driver walk away from the crash.

Killed in the collision was Mike LaChance, a 62-year-old man from Whitmore Lake.

Neighbors spoke of him fondly, recalling barbecues and camping trips.

LaChance had pulled onto Ecorse Road Wednesday morning when he took a direct him from two cars.

A spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were racing eastbound on Ecorse Road near Harris Road when one of the drivers lost control.

Dan and Sue Gray considered LaChance family, having spent decades together as friends.

"It was totally inhuman. It's dehumanizing," said Sue Gray after watching the security footage of a driver who can be seen calmly stepping out a wrecked car, putting on sunglasses and walking away.

"That's uncalled for," Dan Gray said, "It's just a lack of respect this younger generation seems to have grown up with."

"I'm very angry," Sue Gray said. "You endanger everyone."

Chochran is still wanted for questioning. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has details on the collision are asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-4503.

The drive of the other racing car has been hospitalized with injuries.

