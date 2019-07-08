From Stone School Road to Hill Street: Road work to know about this week in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - More road construction will begin this week around the city.

Be sure to keep these closures in mind when traveling in the following areas:

Stone School Road from I-94 to East Eisenhower Parkway

When: Monday, July 8, through Friday, Aug. 9

Southbond Stone School Road will be closed to traffic between I-94 and East Eisenhower Parkway due to repaving activities and reconstruction.

According to city officials: "During this closure, the contractor will detour traffic westerly on East Eisenhower Parkway, southerly on South State Street, and easterly on West Ellsworth Road back to Stone School Road. One-way traffic will be maintained on Stone School Road through the construction area with one lane operating in the northbound direction."

Pedestrians will still have access to the area during construction.



Fuller Road, Fuller Court to VA Hospital

When: Monday, July 8, at 9 a.m. and Friday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m.

Eastbound Fuller Road will be reduced to one lane due to electrical bank work.

Hill Street

When: Tuesday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Hill Street will be closed to traffic from East University to Church.

According to city officials: "Vehicles traveling east will be detoured south onto East University then east on Oakland Avenue then north on Church and back to Hill Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured south onto Church then west onto Oakland then north onto East University back to Hill Street."

Pedestrians will have access to both sides of Hill Street, and local residents will maintain access at all times.

