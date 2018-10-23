Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center's second annual Artisan Market to be held in Ann Arbor

Crafts at the first Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center Artisan Market in 2017. Credit | Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center Facebook page

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Saturday, Nov. 10, shop local and feel good at the Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center's second annual Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Homemade crafts and goods made by those who have experienced traumatic brain injuries, or who have triumphed over medical setbacks, disease or disability will be sold to promote micro-entrepreneurship. The artists and participants will keep 100% of their profits and will be supported by Galaxy therapists during the event. Pick up trinkets and goods ranging from jewelry, local produce, custom artwork, crafts and more.

Credit | Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center website

Last year, 14 participants sold goods to over 300 shoppers, and this year should be even bigger. Check out the Center's Facebook page for posts about artists who will be at this year's Artisan Market.

If you're still not sure, Mr. Darcy, the center's own certified assistance dog and director of support services, will have his own kissing booth. Funds raised by the doggie director will go toward supporting the NEADS World Class Service Dogs organization.

Artwork at the first Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center Artisan Market. Credit | Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center

Anyone who has faced a medical setback is welcome to participate and can do so by registering with Kim Jones at 734-627-8001 by Oct. 26.

See the Artisan Market webpage for a quote from center CEO and occupational therapist Meg Scaling and application forms, or support the artists by shopping online around the time of the event.

Artwork at the first Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center Artisan Market. Credit | Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center

The Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center is one of Ann Arbor's premier comprehensive rehabilitation centers. It provides support and resources, like various therapies, such as occupational therapy and speech therapy; and group support, like group exercises and job skills training.

The Artisan Market will be held at the Galaxy Brain and Therapy Center, at 5840 Interface Drive in Suite 400.

