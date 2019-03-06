Get 'Connected' with youth of TEDxYouth@Ann Arbor as they discuss their passions April 13

The TEDxYouth@AnnArbor event will be on April 13 at Skyline High school. Photo | TEDxYouth@AnnArbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - For the sixth year in a row, join students and audience members at Skyline High school for the TEDxYouth@AnnArbor event, “Connected.”

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event is a collaboration of efforts by local high school students from Central Academy, Michigan Islamic Academy, Huron, Pioneer, Skyline, Community, Greenhills and Washtenaw International.

As speakers and organizers, the students will give TED Talks on topics they are passionate about, ranging from sexism and education to racism and artificial intelligence. At the event, students will also be able to network with each other so as to further spread their voices among their peers.

Tickets range from $5 (for students) to $30 (families) and can be bought online through the 2019 TEDxYouth website. Attendees will also be eligible for raffle prizes including $50 gift cards to Chop House and Ann Arbor Art Center, art from Motawi Tileworks, three board games from Vault of Midnight, a Zoey & Joey prize basket as well as two Planet Rocks starter packs.

For an updated program or to learn more about TEDxYouthAnnArbor and “Connected,” visit the nonprofit website.

A nonprofit organized by Ann Arbor high school students, TEDxYouth@AnnArbor uses its yearly event to bring awareness to youth in the Ann Arbor community. Students in the organization come from various high schools and are passionate about bringing their ideas to the community and to empower other youth in the area.

Skyline High School is at 2552 N. Maple Road.

