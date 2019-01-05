Get ready for Artini 2019 with the Ann Arbor Art Center Feb. 22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor’s favorite annual martini crawl, cocktail competition and fundraiser is back for its 11th year on Feb. 22.

From 6:30 to 10 p.m., saunter between participating bars downtown to taste creative martinis while supporting the Ann Arbor Art Center. When you’ve tasted your fill (or have used up your drink tickets) vote for your favorite Artini.

Credit | Ann Arbor Art Center

Tickets for Artini 2019 cost $65 and include six drink-tasting tickets -- each taste is between three to four ounces of a meticulously crafted Artini. If by the end of the evening the six drinks haven’t made you feel happy, $30 of your ticket price is tax deductible.

The Ann Arbor Art Center will have water and snacks for those wanting to take a break between Artini tastings.

Voting will be done via a private link emailed to anyone participating so that a People’s Choice Artini can be crowned. A Juror’s Choice award will be given out to the marvelous martini that impresses a panel of selected jurors.

This year’s participating venues are:

Starting Jan. 9, Ann Arbor Art Center members can purchase presale tickets two days before the general public (available Jan. 11). Buy your tickets quickly because once general public tickets are available, they’ll be gone -- last year’s general public tickets sold out in 15 hours.

Attendees must be 21 by Feb. 22 or they will not be able to participate.

For more information, head over to the Ann Arbor Art Center’s Artini2019 page.

About Ann Arbor Art Center

For 108 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition, and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists, and the community. In this work we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: Exhibition, Retail, Education, and Community Engagement.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.