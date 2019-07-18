Get s'more out of Ann Arbor Art Fair with L.L.Bean Bootmobile and crafter sections

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Leg it over to downtown Ann Arbor this weekend to visit the L.L.Bean Bootmobile and Ann Arbor Art Fair crafters sections.

Parked on South University Avenue, the L.L.Bean Bootmobile is visiting Ann Arbor to help fair attendees to get s’more out of the summer.

Play games, win prizes and grab giveaways, and get copies of the L.L.Bean “Guide to Getting S'more Out of Summer,” full of summer activities and fun ideas, which will also be available.

Crafts

After making sure you don’t get stomped on by the giant boot, take a quick trek over to three crafters' sections.

The Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair’s Hand-Crafters Marketplace will be held in two places, the 500 block of William Street and the 400 block of Maynard Street. Look out for handcrafted fine arts by crafters.

The Hand-Crafters Marketplace is new to the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair this year and is intended to showcase the artwork created by expert handcrafters.

Currently in its second year, the other crafts section of the art fair is the South U. Craft Fair located on North Church and South Church streets. The South U. Craft Fair gives artisans a chance to show off their handcrafted goods alongside other artists.

Don't forget to head over to the Art Activity Zone to make your own crafts or check out a few artist demonstrations.

