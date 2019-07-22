Get your caffeine fix at the Ann Arbor Caffeine Crawl on Aug. 17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Need a cup or two of coffee to get your morning started? On Aug. 17, sample and sip caffeine-based drinks in Ann Arbor with the Caffeine Crawl.

Join fellow coffee drinkers on various routes to taste coffee from some of Ann Arbor’s finest coffee shops and cafes. Each route will take crawlers to different locations around the city where they will be able to try drinks and listen to presentations about each location.

The Ann Arbor Caffeine Crawl will have four routes ranging in cost from $22 to $28, which can be bought in advance online.

Route 1 -- $28 -- 9 a.m. to noon Zingerman’s Coffee Company

RoosRoast Coffee

Black Diesel Coffee

Teaspressa

19 Drips

Route 2 -- $25 -- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zingerman’s Coffee Company

19 Drips

Teaspressa

Mockingbird Coffee

Vertex Coffee Roasters

Route 3 -- $22 -- 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Vertex Coffee Roasters

RoosRoast Coffee

Black Diesel Coffee

Zingerman’s Coffee Company

Route 4 -- $22 -- 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mockingbird Coffee

Literati Coffee

RoosRoast Coffee

Zingerman’s Coffee Company



As a bonus, this year the Caffeine Crawl will start at Zingerman’s Coffee Company for an early morning breakfast event at 8:30 a.m. The cost of the event is covered by those with a route 1 ticket. Those taking routes 2, 3 and 4 need only pay $5 extra if they want to attend the pre-crawl event. Spots for the breakfast event must be reserved in advance online.

Although Caffeine Crawl provides buses for some of its routes, all of the Ann Arbor routes are self-driven and require that crawlers provide their own transportation be it a bicycle, public bus, car or just your own feet. Each route is five-and-a-half to nine miles long.

Developed by beverage events/marketing amalgamation The LAB, Caffeine Crawls are designed to mimic the tradition of pub crawls but for coffee, tea and caffeine lovers. Each event is designed to promote the uniquely caffeinated culture of the local area and businesses.

For more details, visit the Ann Arbor Caffeine Crawl event page.

