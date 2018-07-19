Get your drinks at Ann Arbor Distilling Co. at the Ann Arbor Art Fair

When you hear Ann Arbor Art Fair you think art. But there's also food, drinks and music. Community News Producer Meredith Bruckner from AllAboutAnnArbor.com was live this morning from the fair to talk about what kind of specials they have for adults.

Bruckner talks to Karen Delhey, the director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair about where you can find all the food and music. Delhey says there are three different food courts with food trucks located throughout the fair and that they have a wide variety of food. You can also be entertained with some live music with the three stages that they have throughout the fair as well.

We also had a chance to catch up with John Britton the lead distiller at Ann Arbor Distilling Co. to tell us about all the drink specials they will have over the weekend. They will have Moscow mules, vodka soda and gin and tonic, plus you can find four seasonal gins that you can sample.