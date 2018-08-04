Getting to know Ann Arbor City Council candidate Ali Ramlawi

ANN ARBOR - Ali Ramlawi (D) is running for the Ward 5 city council seat. This is his second time running for public office.

He has lived in Ann Arbor for almost 20 years in the Old West Side. He is the owner of Jerusalem Garden on East Liberty Street in downtown Ann Arbor.

The following interview was conducted via email.

In your opinion, what are the main issues in your ward? How do you propose to solve them?

The Dioxane Plume is a major concern for the residents of Ward 5. In addition to the current clean up efforts, I advocate for a coordinated action where the City pays for additional clean up, estimated at $30 to $50 million, and pursues the polluter for the costs. We need to guarantee safe drinking water for Ann Arbor residents for generations to come.



Ann Arbor’s infrastructure is failing -- whether it is our roads and streets, our water treatment system, or our recycling facilities. For too long we have failed to maintain and improve our supporting infrastructure. I believe the funds are available -- it is a matter of priorities and fiscal responsibility.

We must restore and improve basic city services that our residents and businesses lost during the Great Recession. They now pay for services the city used to provide, while the city has raised rates and fees on existing services. City Council does have control over how these costs are passed on to residents and businesses and we need to work to make our city more affordable.

What do you feel are the biggest issues in Ann Arbor?

Affordable housing is the biggest issue facing Ann Arbor. Our current approach is woefully inadequate in providing real affordable housing. In order to have a meaningful impact on providing affordable housing in our community, we will need major reforms in our federal lending requirements and tax codes, as well as removing our state’s prohibition on inclusionary building requirements.

What do you love about Ann Arbor?

I love Ann Arbor because of its long history of political activism and progressive ideals. Ann Arbor welcomed my family in the early 80’s and, as a teenager, I was embraced in a diverse and cultural community experience not available in many other Michigan cities.

What could Ann Arbor do better?

Ann Arbor has failed to live up to its historic progressive values in terms of economic justice. Our population is stratified between the "have and the have-nots," and it has caused a real divisiveness in our community’s social fabric -- pitting old neighbors against new neighbors, YIMBYs against NIMBYs. The "middle" has been ignored. We need to pursue an honest dialogue that will result in a fair debate about facts as they pertain to important issues such as development.

Why did you decide to run for City Council?

I am deeply vested in my community and have considered serving in public office for several years as a way to give back. I see an absence of pragmatic viewpoints on City Council and I believe important decisions are being made without taking into consideration how those decisions marginalize our residents.

If you could describe yourself in one word, what would it be?

Independent.

Describe what you think it means to be an Ann Arborite.

I think an Ann Arborite is deeply involved in their community, opinionated, and socially- and environmentally-conscious.

