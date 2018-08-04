Getting to know Ann Arbor City Council candidate Julie Grand

ANN ARBOR - Julie Grand (D) is running for re-election for the Ward 3 city council seat. She is seeking a third term as a council member.

She has lived in Ann Arbor for 20 years. She has a master's degree and Ph.D. from University of Michigan and is an intermittent lecturer at the university.

She is married with two children.

The following interview was conducted via email.

In your opinion, what are the main issues in your ward? How do you propose to solve them?

Infrastructure: Residents of Ward 3 care about improving our roads, preventing flooding, and ensuring the safety of our water. Next year, we will spend almost $9 million more on roads compared to my first year in office. This increased rate of investment will allow us to turn our attention from our now-repaired major roads to our neighborhood streets, so that 80% of our roads will be rated as “Good” or “Excellent” by 2025. We will also continue to plant hundreds of new street trees and begin a significant upgrade to our water treatment plant.

Affordability: I understand that the cost of living in Ann Arbor is pushing too many residents out and making it difficult for us to work, go to school, and retire in our community. We continue to secure increased investment in our Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which we can use to leverage state and federal dollars to build affordable housing. Going forward, I will support policies and partnerships that will enable us to create diverse housing options, especially along transit lines.

Safety: To keep our children safe, we have completed all of the identified Tier I and Tier II pedestrian safety needs around schools. As we look to the paths kids take to school, we will continue to add flashing beacons, improve access to neighborhood traffic calming, partner with AAPS to fill sidewalk gaps, and introduce protected bike lanes.

Sustainability: I will continue to fight for polluter accountability, clean up, and enhanced monitoring of the 1,4-Dioxane Plume, and fund improvements to our water treatment plant. I will support a long-term plan for our recycling that will return Ann Arbor to our place as a leader in sustainability. I am also hopeful that we can leverage funds from the sustainable neighborhood grants program to fund small-scale projects that directly impact Ward 3 neighborhoods.

What do you feel are the biggest issues in Ann Arbor?

In addition to the priorities mentioned above, Ann Arbor has a vital role to play in making our region more equitable and inclusive. Some of the specific policies focused on equity and inclusion that I plan to support are:



1. Transit-Oriented Development: Encouraging housing along our transit corridors will provide housing options that are more affordable, close to employment centers, and take cars off our congested roads.

2. A plan for city-owned properties that will enable us to directly build or leverage state and federal funds for the creation of affordable housing.

3. Implementation of the recommendations of the Community Policing Task Force.

4. Promotion of local businesses. In Ward 3, I am encouraged by the recent influx of locally-owned businesses supported by residents along the Packard corridor.

What do you love about Ann Arbor?

In addition to the people of Ann Arbor, I love that there is a palpable, engaged energy in our community. This is a place where you have access to large city amenities and culture, but will inevitably run into your friend or neighbor at the grocery store. I also appreciate the excellent schools, library system, and expansive recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.

What could Ann Arbor do better?

We should always be striving to do better. With additional funding for top priorities in next year’s budget, I look forward to making progress on our roads, affordable housing, pedestrian safety and addressing the goals of our Climate Action Plan. I also think we can do a better job of leveraging the knowledge that exists in the most educated city in the country.

Why did you decide to run again for city council?

I decided to run for re-election to City Council because I care deeply about the community. In my role on Council, I’m able to help improve residents' quality of life, and support solutions that benefit the long-term health of our community. While we have accomplished a great deal over the last four years, important work remains. I want us to build upon this momentum and continue to move our city in a positive direction.

If you could describe yourself in one word, what would it be?

Dedicated.

Describe what you think it means to be an Ann Arborite.

As a City Council member, I am fortunate to have a front row seat to the positive contributions that Ann Arborites make on a daily basis. To be an Ann Arborite means that you consciously choose to live in a generous community that values diversity, where everyone does their part to contribute to the greater good. There is a true sense of pride of being from a place that feels unique, where the neighbor who helped shovel your snow is also looking out for your kids or will be at your side protesting against gun violence.

