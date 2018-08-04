Getting to know Ann Arbor City Council candidate Kathy Griswold

ANN ARBOR - Kathy Griswold (D) is running for the Ward 2 city council seat. This is the first time she is running for Ann Arbor City Council.

She attended high school in Ann Arbor and has lived here her entire adult life. She has worked as a social director, corporate director and consultant.

She is married with two grown children and six foster children.

The following interview was conducted via email.

In your opinion, what are the main issues in your ward? How do you propose to solve them?

The poor condition of our roads. I plan to direct more funding to road repairs as council member Jane Lumm did when she introduced a resolution to spend just over $4 million more on roads during the budget process this year. By advocating for council to set metrics and measurable goals for staff, we can hold staff accountable and reduce the use of highly paid consultants, thus having more general funds dollars available for infrastructure.

Development that is not consistent with the values of our neighborhoods and that strains our underfunded infrastructure. I plan to engage my constituents earlier in the planning process, ensure that our zoning is consistent with out Midwestern values and that the required infrastructure (roads, crosswalks, water, and sewer) are considered in any development plan.

The threat of reducing Huron Parkway to one lane in each direction as my opponent discussed in an October, 2017 Mlive article. I have two decades of experience as a pedestrian safety advocate. I know that we must focus on the safe, efficient movement all roadway users (pedestrians, cyclists, drivers) while minimizing congestion and the resulting air pollution. That is one of the reasons I am endorsed by the Sierra Club.



What do you feel are the biggest issues in Ann Arbor?

The three stated above, plus:

A council majority that does not engage with the public and that repeatedly withholds information from the public and from some council members. The redaction of the train station documents is just one example of this ongoing process.

Council members who are unduly influenced by developers and their attorneys. The Mayor received large donations from developers and attorneys from outside Ann Arbor. One of my opponent's lead campaign supporters and confidants is a development attorney for the proposed Rainbow Childcare Center, which is a controversial development near Clague and Logan schools. The planning documents contained incorrect and misleading statements and the resulting development would contribute to congestion, air pollution and negatively impact pedestrian safety in a school walk zone.



What do you love about Ann Arbor?

Our diversity and our parks.

What could Ann Arbor do better?

Address all of the issues above, plus we need a council that represents the public. While canvasing one neighbor said, "The Mayor and council majority seem to govern from a position of privilege."

Why did you decide to run for city council?

I want to preserve and protect what we love about Ann Arbor while improving our infrastructure and ensuring our development is consistent with our neighborhood values. In addition, my Michigan MBA, corporate experience and AAPS School Board experience will make me an effective representative who will be fiscally responsible.

If you could describe yourself in one word, what would it be?

Effective.

Describe what you think it means to be an Ann Arborite.

We value diversity, transparency, a quality education and take great pride in our parks.



