Getting to know Ann Arbor City Council candidate Ron Ginyard

ANN ARBOR - Ron Ginyard (D) is running for the Ward 1 city council seat. This is his first time running for public office.

He was born in Ann Arbor and has lived here for a total of 22 years. He spent his career as an investment broker at Morgan Stanley.

He has two daughters and nine grandchildren.

The following interview was conducted via email and has been lightly edited.

In your opinion, what are the main issues in your ward? How do you propose to solve them?

Number one issue in Ward 1 is development. The pace of development in Ward 1 exceeds the capacity our roads. We have a highway called Pontiac Trail and a freeway known as Barton Drive. I believe certain areas of Ward 1 are being overdeveloped. I believe you need to bring our local and state traffic engineers back to the table to help solve this issue. Parking issues are now problem in the area of Argo Park, because of the popularity of the Cascades that will need to be addressed. North Newport area of Ward 1 has expressed dissatisfaction with timely snow removal. This is an area I will work diligently to improve.

What do you feel are the biggest issues in Ann Arbor?

I feel that revenue and how we allocate our resources is the biggest issue facing Ann Arbor right now. No matter how you look at it all things come down to money.



1. Taxes

2. Development

3. Infrastructure

4. Density

5. Safety

6. City Services

7. Diversity



What do you love about Ann Arbor?

The strength of our economic base

The vibrant downtown

Our parks

The people

The University of Michigan

Diverse community

What could Ann Arbor do better?

Prioritizing our needs versus our wants.

Why did you decide to run for city council?

I am running for City Council because I want to be a voice of all people I want to follow in the footsteps of my uncle who I feel was one of the greatest civil rights and community activists ever to come out of the city: Mr. Ezra Rowry.

If you could describe yourself in one word, what would it be?

Integrity.

Describe what you think it means to be an Ann Arborite.

You must know where a city has been, to understand where it’s going.

