Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Christopher Taylor

ANN ARBOR - Christopher Taylor (D) is the incumbent mayor of Ann Arbor and is seeking a third term.

He has lived in Ann Arbor for over 28 years. He holds four degrees from the University of Michigan and is a partner in the law firm Hooper and Hathaway on Main Street.

He is married with two teenage children.

The following interview was conducted via email.

What do you feel are the biggest issues in Ann Arbor?

Affordability and affordable housing are huge challenges. I am committed to keeping city costs low and to funding and building new, permanent affordable housing. People who work in Ann Arbor ought to be able to live in Ann Arbor. Our infrastructure needs are also substantial. We're spending millions more than ever before on roads, but we have a lot of catching up to do. Our water treatment plant is 80 years old. We need to ensure that we have the funds and commitment to replace it. We need to preserve quality of life for residents of Ann Arbor and at the same time ensure that our community is welcoming and affordable to those not yet here.

What do you love about Ann Arbor?

I love our community’s spirit -- our values and optimism. People in Ann Arbor know that we have something special here, but we also work hard, together, to make it better.

What could Ann Arbor do better?

We need to have a better way of engaging the need to understand and prepare for the unavoidable evolution of our community. Our challenges are real -- housing, transportation, water infrastructure, affordability. The future is coming. We need to make sure that Ann Arbor is ready. Saying "No" isn’t a solution -- leadership is about finding the right path to "Yes."

What have you enjoyed the most while serving as an elected official?

I have enjoyed working with residents, staff, and colleagues to envision and effect progressive and positive change in our community. People care so much about their home. It's really gratifying to roll up your sleeves and work together on projects of common interest.

Why did you decide to run again for mayor?

I love Ann Arbor and believe that I have a positive role to play in making it even better.

If you could describe yourself in one word, what would it be?

Positive.

Describe what you think it means to be an Ann Arborite.

When you are an Ann Arborite you feel at home here, you appreciate the values of openness and inclusion, you are devoted to the community and excited about making a difference. Even in hard times, Ann Arborites know that working together is the only way for us all to thrive.

