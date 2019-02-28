Gifts of Art concerts bring jazz, orchestral music, fiddling to University Hospital in March

The Janelle Reichman Trio kicks off the March series of free concerts at University Hospital on March 7. Photo | Miranda Hopkins.

ANN ARBOR - Starting March 7, patients, families and passersby can listen to free concerts at University Hospital every Thursday in March from noon to 1 p.m.

The combination of music and medicine heals, so every month, the Gifts of Art program brings in local musicians to help those at University Hospital heal. From chamber music to Irish fiddling, March’s concerts will be full of cheer and toe-tapping beats.

WOMEN LEADING JAZZ

Kicking off the March concerts on March 7, the Janelle Reichman Trio will play a set of jazzy tunes. Led by the multi-talented Janelle Reichman, the trio is comprised of Ellen Rowe, the Arthur F. Thurnau professor of jazz and contemporary improvisation at U-M, and Marion Hayden, a notable Detroit musician. Using a bass, brass instruments and piano, the trio’s spunky music will fill the Main Lobby and put a bit of spring into your step.

Join in the fiddling fun on March 14 for the Big Fun Trio's St. Patrick's Day concert. Photo | Gifts of Art

ST. PATRICK'S DAY CONCERT

To start the St. Patrick’s weekend off right, the Big Fun Trio will have a St. Patrick’s Day-themed concert March 14. Consisting of Marty Somberg (Irish fiddle), Brad Battey (Contra fiddle) and Myron Grant (guitar, harmonica and vocals), the trio will play Iively Irish and New England Contra tunes as well as some sassy swing music.

VIOLA AND PIANO

In a joint effort with the U-M School of Music, Theater and Dance Community Outreach Performance Series, the March 21 concert brings together violist Joachim Angster and pianist Chiao-Yu Wu. Originally from France, Angster has played internationally but has since come to the U-M to finish a doctoral degree in viola performance.

The free concert with Joachim Angster and Chiao-Yu Wu will be on March 21. Photo | Gifts of Art

CHAMBER MUSIC

The last concert of the March series of concerts will be performed March 28 by the U-M Life Sciences Orchestra Ensemble. Playing Franz Schubert’s delicate but powerful "Octet in F Major," the ensemble includes musicians Allie Lahnala (violin), Steph Kim (viola), Alejandro Uribe (cello), Edward Norton (horn), Marc Gerstein (bassoon) and William Burnham (clarinet) and Life Sciences Orchestra music director Chelsea Gallo.

Sponsored by the Friends of Michigan Medicine, as well as individual donations, grants and art sales, the Gifts of Art program brings art and music to Michigan Medicine through performances and regularly rotating art at University Hospital.

All performances take place in the main lobby of University Hospital from noon to 1 p.m. and are completely free for anyone wanting to participate, watch or enjoy as they pass through the lobby. Many of the Gifts of Art events are streamed on the Gifts of Art Facebook page.

The main lobby of the U-M Hospital is located at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.