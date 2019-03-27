Gifts of Art concerts to bring dance and Broadway to Ann Arbor's University Hospital in April

The U-M's department of dance First-Year Touring Company will perform on April 11. Credit | U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance, First-Year Touring Company

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Throughout the year, the Gifts of Art program brings in talented musicians to perform free concerts at the University Hospital. In April, four free concerts will bring the spring cheer inside as hospital attendees will be treated to a fun lineup of local talent.

Professor Amy Porter will lead the Blue Flute Choir on April 4. Credit | Amy Porter

At noon on April 4, the Blue Flute Choir, an ensemble of University of Michigan flutists lead by U-M professor Amy Porter, will perform classic and relaxing chamber music pieces. The concert is part of the U-M Community Outreach Performance Series of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

The following Thursday, April 11, the U-M Department of Dance First-Year Touring Company will kick-off its 2019 performance season with dances from around the country and world. Directed by U-M associate professor Robin Wilson, performances will incorporate dances from choreographers Sumi Clements and Taryn and U-M student choreographers Sherry Lin, Sally Butin and Shea Carponter-Broderick.

Emily will play with her father San and Brian Brill on April 18. Credit | Emily Slomovits

Father and daughter duo San and Emily Slomovits will be joined on April 18 by award-winning composer Brian Brill to sing a cacophony of songs from Broadway musicals such as Oklahoma, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof and Follies. San, known as one-half of folk duo Gemini, regularly teams up with daughter and violinist Emily to play concerts around Michigan.

Ballario will perform at University Hospital on Jan. 31. Photo credit | camilaballario.com

On April 25, singer-songwriter Camila Ballario will return to University Hospital to perform a variety of music. The U-M alumnae, who often performs at Circ Bar and the Blind Pig, is known for her cozy crooning and soulful melodies.

Check out the Gifts of Art Facebook page to see live videos of most performances.



Sponsored by the Friends of Michigan Medicine, as well as individual donations, grants and art sales, the Gifts of Art program brings art and music to Michigan Medicine.

All performances take place between noon and 1 p.m. at the University Hospital located at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.