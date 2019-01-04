Give up gluten Feb. 2 at the 2019 Gluten Free Winterfest in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Feb. 2, go gluten-free at the 2019 Gluten Free Winterfest at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds.

In Exhibition Hall A from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. join local restaurants, food vendors and food trucks for a celiac-safe celebration of all things gluten-free. Gluten-free food producers will offer exhibits on their products while a DJ will provide music as you shop the bazaar.

Kids' entertainment -- like a clown and magician -- as well as kids' activities will also be on site.

Buying tickets in advance online will save you some money and will come with $5 in food vouchers that can be redeemed for food with participating vendors.

Advance tickets: $10 adults, $8 children age 6 to 12, $8 for seniors.

At the door: $12 adults, $10 children age 6 to 12, $8 for seniors.

Children age 5 and under are free.

Parking at the fairgrounds is free.

Credit | 2019 Gluten Free Winterfest Facebook page and The Quintessential Event Company

For more information, visit the 2019 Gluten Free Winterfest website.

The Washtenaw County Fairgrounds are located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

