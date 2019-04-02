Give your feedback on Ann Arbor developments at upcoming city meetings

First meeting will take place at Hyatt Place Ann Arbor (Credit: Hyatt)

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor will be holding two Citizen Participation Meetings this month to inform residents of proposed development projects, answer questions and receive input.

The following projects will be addressed:

Valhalla Drive project

Monday, April 8

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hyatt Place Hotel (meeting room) at 3223 S. State St.

The project proposes annexing township properties and merging adjacent parcels into a 10-acre project site. The site would then be rezoned to R4E to create a new residential development of approximately 495 apartments and townhouses.



For more information, see the developer's postcard.

2857 Packard Road project

Thursday, April 11

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tappan Middle School (media center) at 2251 E. Stadium Blvd.



The project at 2857 proposes rezoning the property to a 51-unit single-family residential development as a Planned Unit Development.

For more information, see the developer's postcard.



A report from each meeting will be prepared by the developer that will be submitted with their final project application to the city of Ann Arbor. The report will include a summary of the meeting, any written correspondence the developer received and total attendance.

