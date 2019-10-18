Glow-up on Oct. 25 at the annual YpsiGLOW celebration of creativity in Ypsilanti

An YpsiGLOW procession. | Photo courtesy of the YpsiGLOW website, Myra Klarman Photography.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Oct. 25, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., hundreds of artists and YpsiGLOW enthusiasts will gather together on North Washington Street in downtown Ypsilanti.

With luminaries, glow sticks, performances, light-up costumes, video projections and more, artists, performers, families, friends and other community members will take to the streets in the downtown district to show off the vibrancy of the city.

A show-stopping display of community unity, the annual event was created in 2016 to make a cultural and economic impact on the Ypsilanti downtown area, as well as demonstrate the creativity and collaboration of those living in the area.

Created by Wonderfool Productions, the YpsiGLOW joins the FestiFools and FOOLmoon parades as a community procession highlighting the area's imaginative personality.

From lantern making to costume crafting, free GLOW workshops have been held over the course of September and October in preparation for the show-stopping display on Oct. 25.

Before the event, there will be two additional GLOW workshops -- one on Saturday at the Riverside Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one on Sunday at the Ypsilanti District Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is the anticipated schedule for the celebration:

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. -- Procession participants can stop by Cultivate Coffee & Taphouse to collect last-minute GLOW items.

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- The Ypsilanti District Library Plaza will host a Halloween Party with face painting, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and other activities.

6:30 p.m. -- Processions will start at Cultivate Coffee & Taphouse, Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea on West Cross Street and at the downtown Ypsilanti District Library

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. -- Processions will converge on North Washington Street for a celebration of creativity.

For more information, visit the YpsiGLOW website.

YpsiGLOW will take place in downtown Ypsilanti on North Washington Street.

