Go places with these seven Ann Arbor District Library August events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From Hyrule to Wonderland, Ann Arbor District Library’s August calendar has events that will take you places.
14th Annual Lego Contest @ Kensington Hotel
Sunday - 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Kensington Hotel
Happening at the Kensington Hotel, the annual Lego contest lets Lego aficionados strut their stuff. Well, build their stuff, technically. Starting at 9 a.m., contestants can drop off their Lego masterpieces for judging. At 6 p.m., there will be an awards ceremony with prizes in six categories.
The public is welcome to attend from 4 p.m. onwards and vote for a People’s Choice masterpiece. Just try to not step on any Legos!
Visit aadl.org/lego for official contest rules and guidelines.
Mermaid Party!
Aug. 9 - 2 to 3 p.m. - Pittsfield and Traverwood branches
Swim over to one of two AADL branches to get a glimpse of the mythical sea dwellers. Do mermaid-themed crafts, listen to music and have fun with other mermaids and mermen.
Zelda Fest
Aug. 11 - 3 to 5 p.m. - Downtown Library: Multi-purpose room, Secret Lab
Hey! Listen! Join the band The Seven Sages as they perform songs from one of Nintendo’s greatest franchises. Attendees will make Zelda themed-crafts and try to rescue Hyrule on video game stations while listening to video game electronic music by chiptune artist Baron Knoxburry.
The Mad Hatter's Totally Pretend Tea Party!
Aug. 16 - 2 to 5 p.m. - Downtown Library: Youth Story Corner, Secret Lab
You're late for a very important date -- a totally imaginary tea party at the AADL! Take a trip to Wonderland with your little mad hatter to sip pretend tea, make some real crafts, meet characters from the children’s classic and try out AADL’s Wonderland-themed croquet.
An Evening with The Creature Conservancy for Families
Aug. 21 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Pittsfield branch
Bring your family to learn about The Creature Conservancy’s family of animals. Visit with a boa constrictor, an Australian blue-tongued skink, some macaws, a tenrec (we had to look this up, too!) and a few other animals. This family event is intended for humans age 5 and older as some of the animals need stillness and silence.
An event for teens and adults is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Mallets Creek branch.
Painting For Adults | Painting Clouds Like a Pro
Aug. 26 - 6 to 8 p.m. - Downtown library
Participate in painting for adults to learn how to paint clouds like a professional. Instructors from the Ann Arbor Art Center will be on hand to help teach about making fluffy clouds with pencils and acrylic paint.
Summer Game 2019 GAME OVER Gala!
Aug. 31 - 3 to 5 p.m. - Downtown library
We’ll be sad to see it end. Take part in a celebration of the AADL Summer Game with a free photo booth, cookies, badge coloring, lemonade-sipping and more. Meet other players, compare points and pick up your Summer Game shop swag.
