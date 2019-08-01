Go places with these seven Ann Arbor District Library August events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From Hyrule to Wonderland, Ann Arbor District Library’s August calendar has events that will take you places.

Sunday - 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Kensington Hotel

Happening at the Kensington Hotel, the annual Lego contest lets Lego aficionados strut their stuff. Well, build their stuff, technically. Starting at 9 a.m., contestants can drop off their Lego masterpieces for judging. At 6 p.m., there will be an awards ceremony with prizes in six categories.

The public is welcome to attend from 4 p.m. onwards and vote for a People’s Choice masterpiece. Just try to not step on any Legos!

Visit aadl.org/lego for official contest rules and guidelines.

The Lego Contest will take place at the Kensington Hotel on Aug. 4. Photo | Ann Arbor District Library

Aug. 9 - 2 to 3 p.m. - Pittsfield and Traverwood branches

Swim over to one of two AADL branches to get a glimpse of the mythical sea dwellers. Do mermaid-themed crafts, listen to music and have fun with other mermaids and mermen.

Aug. 11 - 3 to 5 p.m. - Downtown Library: Multi-purpose room, Secret Lab

Hey! Listen! Join the band The Seven Sages as they perform songs from one of Nintendo’s greatest franchises. Attendees will make Zelda themed-crafts and try to rescue Hyrule on video game stations while listening to video game electronic music by chiptune artist Baron Knoxburry.

Aug. 16 - 2 to 5 p.m. - Downtown Library: Youth Story Corner, Secret Lab

You're late for a very important date -- a totally imaginary tea party at the AADL! Take a trip to Wonderland with your little mad hatter to sip pretend tea, make some real crafts, meet characters from the children’s classic and try out AADL’s Wonderland-themed croquet.

Aug. 21 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Pittsfield branch

Bring your family to learn about The Creature Conservancy’s family of animals. Visit with a boa constrictor, an Australian blue-tongued skink, some macaws, a tenrec (we had to look this up, too!) and a few other animals. This family event is intended for humans age 5 and older as some of the animals need stillness and silence.

An event for teens and adults is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Mallets Creek branch.

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Aug. 26 - 6 to 8 p.m. - Downtown library

Participate in painting for adults to learn how to paint clouds like a professional. Instructors from the Ann Arbor Art Center will be on hand to help teach about making fluffy clouds with pencils and acrylic paint.

Aug. 31 - 3 to 5 p.m. - Downtown library

We’ll be sad to see it end. Take part in a celebration of the AADL Summer Game with a free photo booth, cookies, badge coloring, lemonade-sipping and more. Meet other players, compare points and pick up your Summer Game shop swag.

