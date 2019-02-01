February is National Heart Month and Go Red for Women

ANN ARBOR - Happy Heart Month!

It's not because Valentine’s Day is around the corner but because February is known in the cardiovascular world as the month to bring awareness about your heart. Knowing about cardiovascular disease is extremely important as it is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.

Every year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease and the only way to combat it is knowing the risks, the symptoms of a heart attack, and making healthy choices.

However, symptoms between men and women are completely different and that is why we also celebrate Go Red for Women. Go Red is not only a motto but a reminder to

G: Get your numbers

O: Own your lifestyle

R: Realize your risk

E: Educate your family

D: Don’t be silent

The University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center and Michigan Medicine are swapping out maize and blue for some red today and sharing their photos online. Join the Go Red movement and send your photos to headlines@med.umich.edu to be included in a special slideshow that will be featured in Michigan Medicine Headlines later this month.

Last but not least, Washtenaw County will be having their annual American Heart Association Heart Walk on May 11 at Eastern Michigan University’s Rynearson Stadium. The heart walk is a 5K walk/run that joins a community of heart heroes to raise funds for the continued research on cardiovascular disease.

Join a team or create your own and tell us, why you walk. For more information about heart disease, you can visit the American Heart Association or Go Red for Women websites.

