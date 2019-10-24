GoFundMe started for Ann Arbor family who lost teen to rare genetic disease

Hiatham Breadiy before and after Lafora body disease (Courtesy: Azeza Khazam)

ANN ARBOR - Hiatham Breadiy, a former student at Pioneer High School, died Wednesday.

After he was diagnosed in 2017 with a rare genetic brain disorder called Lafora body disease, Breadiy's mother, Azeza Kasham, fought tirelessly to fly him across the country to see specialists and enter clinical trials.

In 2018, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor proclaimed Aug. 23 to be Lafora Body Disease Awareness Day.

"This disease has taken everything away from us," Kasham, who left her job at St. Joe's to care for her son, told A4 in an earlier interview. "There are times that we have to think, 'Grocery store, or paying a medical bill?'"

Kasham's husband was later diagnosed with lymphoma, which also put him out of work to receive treatment. The couple have three other children.

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe to cover Hiatham's funeral costs.

In 24 hours, the fundraiser has raised $5,100 of its $10,000 goal.

To learn more or to make a donation, click here.

