goPuff delivery service partners with Graduate Ann Arbor hotel in downtown Ann Arbor

Graduate Ann Arbor has partnered with goPuff to make it easy for guests to order late-night snacks, personal care items. Photo | goPuff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Convenient delivery service goPuff has partnered with Graduate Hotels to make sure downtown Ann Arbor guests have access to deliverable snacks, personal care products and other travel necessities.

With 600 curated items for the Graduate Ann Arbor, guests can buy from categories like “Gameday,” “Study” and “Munchies.”

Guests at the Graduate Ann Arbor who may have forgotten their toothbrush or who just need some late-night snacks will receive a special promotional code that waives goPuff’s $1.95 delivery fee from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Known for its quick delivery service as an online retailer, goPuff stocks 2,500 goods in locations around Ann Arbor which can be bought through its site and delivered within the Ann Arbor area for a low fee. Goods range from snacks like chips, frozen pizza and ice cream to personal items like deodorant, shampoo and mouthwash.

The Graduate Ann Arbor is at 615 East Huron St.

