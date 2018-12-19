Grammy-nominated Mary Gauthier in 'Three Women And The Truth' performance at the Ark Jan.10

In order from the left - Mary Gauthier, Gretchen Peters and Eliza Gilkyson. Photo credit | Val Denn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. a trio of Grammy-nominated musicians will take over The Ark with their "Three Women and the Truth" performance. Mary Gauthier, Gretchen Peters and Eliza Gilkyson will join together for a performance that is deeply confessional, inspiring, emotional and intimate.

Stunningly talented on their own, together the trio will present wisdom gained from their three lifetimes, experiences from their pasts and will help unravel the tangled web that is life. The raw and honest performance interweaves storytelling and music-making.

Tickets are $25 or $32 for reserved seats and can be bought online through The Ark. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-nominated Mary Gauthier. Photo credit | Laura Partain

Gauthier's 10th and latest album "Rifles & Rosary Beads," which was co-written with armed forces combat veterans through the Songwriting With:Soldiers nonprofit program, has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Rolling Stone Country has said that Gauthier possesses a “unique gift for stellar storytelling and composing characters that speak subtly to the human condition.”

Peters, well-known by country and Americana music fans, has released nine of her own albums and has won the Country Music Association Song of the Year award and International Album of the Year award from the UK Americana Association.

An activist and folk songwriter, Gilkyson, has released 20 albums during her long musical career and has received numerous awards. She has also been nominated for a Grammy twice.

For more information, visit The Ark event page.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.