Graphic novelist Nate Powell to have book signing at Vault of Midnight Feb. 22 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Feb. 22, Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor will host graphic novelist Nate Powell for one of its largest book signing events of the year.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Powell, who is known internationally for his masterful work, will be signing graphic novels and meeting fans.

According to the press release, “We’ve been really fortunate over the past decade to host some amazing talent at all of our shops,” says Vault of Midnight co-owner Nick Yribar. “But it’s really rare to have the chance to meet a creator that’s done so much for the medium, who shows what comics are capable of so beautifully that the whole world takes notice.”

Nate Powell will do a book signing on Feb. 22. Photo | Vault of Midnight

One of Powell’s most notable series, "March," is a biography of the life of U.S. Congressman John Lewis. Taking place across three graphic novels, it walks readers through the congressman’s instrumental work in the civil rights movement.

His 2018 graphic novel, "Come Again," chronicles collective amnesia and supernatural suspense in the 1970s Ozarks. His other works include Any Empire, "You Don’t Say" and "Swallow Me Whole" and a series of self-released comic.

Powell has won numerous awards including the National Book Award (traditionally not awarded to graphic novels), the Coretta Scott King Author award, an Ignatz award and an Eisner award.

Eager to read Powell’s works before Feb. 22? No worries! They’re in stock at Vault of Midnight.

Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor’s premier comic book and graphic novel shop, is located at 219 S. Main St.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.