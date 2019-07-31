Great Lakes Regional VegBash kicks off in Ann Arbor Saturday

The 2019 Great Lakes VegBash will be on Aug 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photo | Pixabay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Saturday, join vegetarians, vegans and people who just love vegetables at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds for the 2019 Great Lakes Regional VegBash.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the third annual VegBash will host various vegetarian and vegan-friendly food options, a beer and wine bar, a smoothie bar, live music and exhibits from food producers.

There will be a crafter and artisan market, kid’s entertainment and activities, as well as the Voices of Change Digital Protest 2019 -- a digital protest where VegBash attendees can voice their views on areas of activism. Attendees will have 30 to 60-second segments which will be collected and uploaded online.

Food vendors include Earthen Jar, Nosh Pit Detroit, the Shimmy Shack Food Truck, and Lost Village Pierogi among others.

Live music will be performed throughout the day by Lochaven, 7th Hour Band, Violet Viper & the Vertebrae as well as Nicholas James and the Bandwagon.

Tickets for the 2019 Great Lakes Regional VegBash can be bought in advance online here for $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Tickets are $13 and $11 respectively when bought at the door. Children age 12 and under are admitted for free.

All ticket holders will receive $5 worth of food of their choice or a shopping voucher.

The Friday night beforehand, the V Lounge Kick Off Party will happen from 7 p.m. to midnight in Exhibition Hall A. A 21 and older party, vegan hors d’ oeuvres will be served along with dancing and music from DJ Righteous. There will also be a cash bar for those interested in beer or wine.

Tickets to the V Lounge Kick Off Party cost $10 in advance online ($12 at the door) and proceeds will benefit the Barn Sanctuary.

For those not wanting to leave the Fairgrounds after the Friday night party, VegBash is offering 100 campsites for outdoor adventures. Tent-only campsites can be reserved for $20 per night for Friday and Saturday night.

The 2019 Great Lakes Regional VegBash will celebrate the 50th year of the Woodstock Music Festival with the groovy theme of “Summer of Veggie Love.” Prepare for lots of psychedelic designs and tie-dye.

The Washtenaw County Fairgrounds are at 5505 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

