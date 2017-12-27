Habitat for Humanity in Ann Arbor offering free furnace tests

ANN ARBOR - As bitter cold temperatures sweep across southeast Michigan, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley is providing free furnace tests.

Requirements for eligibility include:

The home must be a detached, owner-occupied single family unit

The homeowner must be a DTE Energy customer

Household income must fall within these guidelines

The household must not have had a furnace tuneup in the past five years

Habitat's "Furnace Test and Tune Program" is one of its most sought-after services as part of its Home Improvement Program, which launched in 2012 and serves owners and renters in Washtenaw County. It tests for the efficiency and safety of a house's current furnace.

If the contractor determines the furnace is unsafe and needs to be replaced, Habitat offers a $40/month repayment plan at 0 percent interest over four years and eight volunteer hours.

“It is powerful to see the transformation our Home Improvement Program makes for an individual and a community by offering critical home repairs at an affordable rate,” said Sarah Stanton, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley executive director.

A new furnace can save a household an average of $180/year and a closed combustion furnace can reduce the danger of carbon monoxide leaks.

Karen, referred to the Furnace Program by a friend, has had her furnace for one year. “The Habitat staff were fabulous to work with. They cared about my well-being and moved quickly through the process. The use of the Habitat furnace has made my home warmer and more comfortable. I’m very happy with my cost savings and look forward to that benefit over time,” said Karen.

Since the Home Improvement Program launched, 4,974 families and individuals in the area have received services to help with home repairs and reduce energy costs.

To learn more about the Furnace Program, click here.



About Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley



"Established in 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has built or renovated over 200 homes in Washtenaw County. Habitat homeowners qualify for an affordable mortgage from Habitat, make a $1,000 down payment, and put in at least 250 hours (per adult household member) of “sweat equity” building their home. Habitat has expanded to provide home improvement projects to low-income families in neighborhoods we already target, providing over 500 such projects since 2011. For more information, visit www.h4h.org."



Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.